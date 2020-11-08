Entertainment

Sista Afia Breaks the Internet with 2020 Wild Birthday Photos

PlugTimes.com November 8, 2020

Sista Afia has created a stir on the internet with her 2020 hot birthday photos.

The Ghanaian singer is seen in a black one-piece swimsuit as she dons a white shirt on top.

The ‘Sika’ hitmaker holds sunflower as stands in a swimming, with water dripping at the area around her cleavage.

Sista Afia also wears a beautiful smile while she rocks a black kinky hair.

Check these wild birthday photos of Sista Afia out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

