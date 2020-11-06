These 5 Photos Proves Sefa is Hotter than Your Favourite Celebrity

Sefa is prepping up to release her first ever album ‘Growth’ and we are highly elated about it.

The Ghanaian singer, noted for her craft also has a beautiful figure — she is hot.

Sefa is one of the few Ghanaian female celebrities who are able to flaunt some extra, and unblemished skin.

The Black Avenue Muzik act wears her natural skin and her curvy figure is simply one to behold.

Check the five (5) photos of Sefa that proves she is hotter than your favourite celebrity out.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.