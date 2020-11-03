Entertainment

Wo Nufu Sɛ Castrated Goat — Kennedy Agyapong to Tracey Boakye

PlugTimes.com November 3, 2020
Tracey Boakye Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has had a swipe on Tracey Boakye’s personality in the course of their banter.

The lawmaker has likened the movie producer and actress’ bust to that of a castrated goat.

He made this know in his latest interview on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show hosted by Kweku Annan on Monday.

PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug has reports below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

