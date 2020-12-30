2020 Weddings of Famous People in Ghana

The year 2020 presented to us a number of weddings among famous people in Ghana.

Some of these persons are in arts and entertainment, politics, media, business and many more.

Today, PlugTimes.com list the 2020 wedding of some famous people in Ghana, whose ceremony generated a lot of buzz.

The likes of #MediFella2020, #Kency2020 #Ciri2020 and #Settled2020 were some of the much talked-about wedding ceremonies.

Among the people in the list include Medikal, Fella Makafui, Kennedy Osei, Chief Biney, Clemento Suarez, and Nana Asante Bediato.

1. Kaakie and Kwesi ‘Spyder’ Aidoo

Real name Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, Kaakie tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Kwesi Aidoo, popularly known as Spyder or Anansi. Their ceremony took place on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Accra.

2. Chief Biney and Afia Ansah

On February 2, 2020, NDC’s Deputy National Organiser Chief Biney tied the knot with NPP’s Afia Akoto who is also the Deputy CEO of MASLOC. Their nuptials igniting a lot of argument among supporters of both parties.

3. Kennedy Osei and Tracy Ameyaw

#Kency2020, arguably Ghana’s biggest wedding in recent times involved Kennedy Osei Asante, the son of businessman Osei Kwame Despite. Together with his partner Tracy Ameyaw, also known as April’s Veri Own there was an assembly of luxurious, antique cars and till date the ceremony still generate the buzz. There was a display of rich Ghanaian culture at the traditional wedding.

4. Medikal and Fella Makafui

Medikal and Fella Makafui‘s wedding came as a big surprise to the naysayers. Check on social media platforms revealed most people didn’t believe it even when Fella shared footage of her bachelorette party on social media. It was until videos and photos started flowing on the various platforms including @PlugTimesHQ that users believed.

Romeo Oduro and Serwaa Kaninja and Xandy Kamel Kyeiwaa and Michael Kissi Asare Joe Mettle and Selasi Richard Peprah and Cindy Ofori Sarpong Clemento Suarez and Sylvia Bioh Nana Asante Bediato and Femi Adetola

