Afia Schwarzenegger announces Release Date for her ‘Pandemic’ Song

Afia Schwarzenegger is set to drop ‘Pandemic’, her maiden single as she crosses craft to music.

The Ghanaian comedienne teams up with rapper Medikal for the ‘Pandemic’ song.

It comes as a big surprise to many who never thought she could try music.

According to Afia Schwar, the song will be released on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

She made this known on her social media pages by sharing the cover art which accompanied a message “12/12/20”.

The brand influencer will produce this record under her Schwar Music label.

PlugTimes.com will share the song with you once its available.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

