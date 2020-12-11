Ahuofe Patri serves Post-Election Beauty in New Photos

Ahuofe Patri quenches the somewhat heat, post-election with her latest photos.

Real name Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman, the Ghanaian actress flaunts her beautiful melanin skin.

She is one of the few Ghanaian female entertainers who possess a flawless figure.

In the photos sighted by blogger Yaw Plug, she poses adorably — photos that have fetched her some positive comments.

Check the beautiful photos of Ahuofe Patri out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

