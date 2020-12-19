Entertainment

Hajia Bintu gets Shatta Wale ‘Crazy’ with her ‘Asset’ on Set of Latest Project Shoot – VIDEO

December 19, 2020
Shatta Wale met Hajia Bintu for the first time as he shoots the visuals to his new song titled “Hajia Bintu”.

The Ghanaian TikTok star, as expected is the video vixen and this is what happened when Shatta Wale finally met Hajia Bintu on set.

A week go, Shatta Wale previewed the song during a Facebook LIVE session.

Check them out on set:

