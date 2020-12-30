Harriet Lamptey feeds the Vulnerable in Society on Christmas Eve

Miss Grand Prix United Nations, Harriet Lamptey, continued her Christmas tradition of feeding the poor and vulnerable in society.

The 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate has been doing this every year for the past three years and this year was no exception.

Miss Harriet spent Christmas eve with several people by feeding them and interacting with them.

She and her HertieCare Foundation team made their first stop at the Hope for Life disabled persons meeting grounds at Nungua, before continuing to the Teshie Children’s home where they had a beautiful Christmas party with the orphans.

That was not all for the day, Miss Harriet Lamptey and the team went to the streets of Jamestown to share food and drinks with the street children over there.

The HertieCare Foundation led by the multiple award-winner has been a source of hope for the most vulnerable groups in society especially during festive season like this one.









