Keche Andrew marks 1 Year Marriage Anniversary with Wife Joana Gyan

Keche Andrew has penned a profound message as he marks 1st year marriage anniversary with wife Mrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe.

The two (2) tied the knot on Saturday, November 30, 2020 at a private ceremony in Dzorwulu, Accra-Ghana.

In the message, Keche Andrew notes how the beginning of their relationship was rough.

Part of his message reads: “The past came fighting…. you stood by me although you knew nothing about it. You were dragged into it, got disrespected, insulted and lambasted. Nobody should be chastised for another’s issues but u took it upon yourself.

Read his full post below:

The past came fighting…. you stood by me although you knew nothing about it. You were dragged into it, got disrespected, insulted and lambasted. Nobody should be chastised for another’s issues but u took it upon yourself…., you knew the truth and believed in me but you never allowed me to explain to the world, your exact words and I quote (“” baby it doesn’t matter, if they like let them say you killed human and even worst ones than that I will still be here and our GOD will fight. And always know that they were never for real”””). This year has been rough and smooth lol… but we thank the almighty GOD for HIS care.. it’s a year already … congratulations to us. I still love and appreciate everybody who has been of help to my life, i want you to know that you pasted pictures on my mind and I will never forget. And to those i have stepped on their toes knowingly and unknowingly pls do forgive me.. we human and stuffs like these are bound to happen. Jay thanks for standing by me, we fought and beats predictions, we not done dear.., we still gonna be walking through them… until they give up we ain’t stopping. And hey.. I’m sorry for the other things okay…lool. 😘

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

