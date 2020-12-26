Entertainment

Rapperholic 2020: Kwesi Arthur’s Topless Performance + Efia Odo’s alike Pant Saga

PlugTimes.com December 26, 2020
Rapperholic 2020 Kwesi arthur topless efia odo pant

Rapperholic 2020 saw Kwesi Arthur go topless during his performance.

The Ghanaian rapper turn heads when he was spotted performing at the Sarkodie-headlined event in a similar p@nt worn by Efia Odo some weeks ago.

Both Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo have been rumored to be dating, however, the latter has stated that she only likes him. 

It is a loose black pant with a matching white design spread on it.

The first-ever photo shared by Efia Odo had her don a white crop top to match.

Efia Odo

Watch Kwesi Arthur’s performance at Rapperholic 2020 below, in a similar pant:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

