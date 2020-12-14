Salma Mumin offers More to Talk about in Her Birthday Photos

Salma Mumin marks her birthday today [Monday], December 14, 2020 and her photos speak volumes.

In a newspaper concept shoot, the Ghanaian actress gives the general public even more reason to discuss her.

By extension, Salma Mumin asserts she is, and will continue to be the news that everyone discusses.

In the photos, the Ghanaian filmmaker dons a graphic-inspired bodycon dress.

In the photos sighted, Salma Mumin wears different moods — in one she smiles, in the others, a normal facial expression.

Check some of the birthday photos of actress Salma Mumin out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

