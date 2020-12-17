Sandra Ankobiah enjoys Vacation in Mexico amidst Rise in COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 has had a dent on the global tourism economy in 2020 as the situation does not encourage many to travel internationally.

For Sandra Ankobiah, that is not the case as the Ghanaian actress has been spotted in Mexico on a vacation trip.

In videos and photos sighted by PlugTimes’s Yaw Plug, Sandra Ankobiah is seen having a great time along the beaches of the resort city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

She goes on jet-skiing, enjoy some vegan dishes, and many more.

In some of the photos of the Ghanaian lawyer, she dons a white swimsuit and a cover up.

Mexico recorded 10,000+ new COVID-19 cases yesterday [Wednesday], December 17, 2020.

Check shots of Sandra Ankobiah on her Mexico vacations below:













Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.