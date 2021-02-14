Entertainment

Medikal celebrates Fella Makafui on Valentine’s Day – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com February 14, 2021
medikal celebrates Fella Makafui vals day

Medikal, one of Ghana’s most trending rappers has got social media on romance fire on valentine day.

In an Instagram post, the “Undertaker Flow” rapper celebrated his beautiful wife with her Val’s Day pictures.

The photos were accompanied by a message which reads: “You get sweet sexy wifeeee? Sorry” with a love emoji.

medikal celebrates Fella Makafui vals day

It is obvious the word “sorry” in the AMG Business act’s caption is targeted at those who aren’t having a sweet sexy wife.

Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at PlugTimes.com to you.

Story by: Ben Blay, Contributor | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close