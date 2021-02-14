Medikal celebrates Fella Makafui on Valentine’s Day – SEE PHOTOS

Medikal, one of Ghana’s most trending rappers has got social media on romance fire on valentine day.

In an Instagram post, the “Undertaker Flow” rapper celebrated his beautiful wife with her Val’s Day pictures.

The photos were accompanied by a message which reads: “You get sweet sexy wifeeee? Sorry” with a love emoji.

It is obvious the word “sorry” in the AMG Business act’s caption is targeted at those who aren’t having a sweet sexy wife.

