GHANA: Davido and Burna Boy trade Blows in a Night Club (VIDEO)

Davido and Burna Boy were involved in an altercation in Ghana when the two Nigerian musicians visited the Twist Night Club on Sunday night.

According to blogger GhHyper, Davido‘s crew was jamming to songs in the club when Burna Boy and his crew also arrived.

He adds that they spotted each other and Davido walked straight to Burna Boy before his crew crowded the latter and both crew traded blow.

It was so intense that everyone had to run for his/her life.

There was no guns and the bouncers acted swiftly to surround Burna Boy and his crew before they were escorted out, GhHyper has stated.

Davido was later at Ace Tantra Night Club where he partied with the likes of Stonebwoy and Adebayor.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments