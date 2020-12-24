Wendy Shay replies Ghanaians after Mocking her for Spelling Beyoncé’s Name Wrongly

Wendy Shay has reacted to the mockery from Ghanaians after she spelt Beyoncé’s name wrongly on he ‘What Don’t You Know’ show.

According to the Rufftown Records act, Ghanaians should let her think.

This is in view of the fact that the American singer cannot spell a name like Patapaa.

The ‘Wedding Song’ crooner took to social media microblog Twitter to address this.

She tweeted: “Ghana people mmo ma me dwen me ho. can @Beyonce spell patapaa?”

The ‘What Don’t You Know’ show is a celebrity-select QnA show which quizzes contestants on bits and pieces about arts.

