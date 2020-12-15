EntertainmentMusic Plug!

Wendy Shay – Wedding Song ft. Kuami Eugene (prod. by MOG)

Wendy Shay drops ‘Wedding Song’, a probable song for the 2020 Christmas season.

The Rufftown Records act features singer Kuami Eugene on the song produced by MOG Beatz.

Download / stream ‘Wedding Song’ by Wendy Shay below:

