Wendy Shay – Wedding Song ft. Kuami Eugene (prod. by MOG)
Wendy Shay drops ‘Wedding Song’, a probable song for the 2020 Christmas season.
The Rufftown Records act features singer Kuami Eugene on the song produced by MOG Beatz.
Download / stream ‘Wedding Song’ by Wendy Shay below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
