DOWNLOAD: HeartMan – For You (prod by Zanli)

Beljam Recordz introduces its latest signee HeartMan into the music market with debut single ‘For You’.

The song was produced by Zanli, the song is available on all digital platforms.

Stream / download ‘For You’ by HeartMan below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com



