Beljam Records introduces signee HeartMan with First Fingle ‘For You’

On Friday, BelJam Records’s CEO Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah(Mzbel) outdoors her new signee Heartman Lali Ezuh (HeartMan) at an unveiling meeting with the press and industry people.

After successfully dropping his song ‘FOR YOU’, HeartMan, per his new release, ‘FOR YOU’ has proved that he is ready for the Ghanaian music space and with the least attention could constantly scintillate his fans and Ghanaians with good music.

The HeartMan unveiling meeting hosted a pantheon of stars, some prestigious media personalities and others.

Enthralling his guests, HeartMan exclusively showcased music video for his song as well as he song, the DJ played a snippet of his other yet to release singles to introduce him to the press and his fans.

Aside from his mellifluous voice, brilliant arrangement, and incredible composition, ‘FOR YOU’ is also accompanied by a very beautiful high-quality video.

His manager Mod Dee has stated that HeartMan has a lot of good music content to serve and that his fans and everyone should be on a look out.

His single is available on all digital platforms for streaming and purchase. http://hyperurl.co/ 4rfbv2

Hopefully, with serious promotions and the support from the press HeartMan, will be a household name in Ghana and around the world.

Submitted by: BelJam Recordz

