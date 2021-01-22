Baby Selling Syndicate Arrested; Doctors Suspended

A baby selling syndicate has been busted following a collaborative investigation by the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a joint statement released by these two (2) bodies, it follows a tip-off by a taxi driver earlier 2020.

This ushered in the investigation from June 2020 to December 2020.

Following this, eleven (11) persons including two (2) registered doctors each from the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), and 37 Military Hospital.

Two (2) officers at the Social Welfare as well as a traditional birth attendant were also arrested.

The private health centres run by these doctors including the Susan Clinic in Lartebiorkorshie and Dangme Community Clinic have been shut down.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

