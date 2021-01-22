PlugNamMu: Patapaa ‘Chop’ Wife Queen Peezy on New Song ‘Madi’

Pa2pa Sojas boss Patapaa has released a new song he titles ‘Madi’.

The song comes barely three (3) weeks after his wedding with his wife Liha Miller, also known as Queen Peezy.

Patapaa featured his wife Queen Peezy on this piece which was produced by Master Kay Beatz.

It is a drill instrumentation and the video was shot and directed by Dvice Keyz.

Watch blogger Yaw Plug speaks more to it on the #PlugNamMu show.

Check more below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

