Efia Odo reveals a Little More Skin | Makes Wild Comment about Sucking a Little Meat
Efia Odo has made a wild comment, although proverbial about her lifestyle.
According to the Ghanaian socialite, although she is a vegetarian, she is is ready to suck a little.
She made this comment on social media microblog Twitter on Saturday.
She tweeted “I’m a vegetarian but I’ll suck a little meat”, accompanied by a tongue emoji.
I’m a vegetarian but I’ll suck a little meat 👅 pic.twitter.com/qSaDUjIzOE
— EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) January 2, 2021
Check some of Efia Odo’s latest photos out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
