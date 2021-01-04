Entertainment

Nii Kpakpo Explains Why He’s Not On Date Rush Season 4

PlugTimes.com January 4, 2021
Nii Kpakpo hosting date Rush

Henry Nii Kpakpo Thompson, the former host of TV3 Date Rush (from season 1 to 3) has revealed why Giovani Caleb has replaced him for season 4 of the match-making show.

Affectionately called Nii Kpakpo, his explanation comes after there were several questions on social media, as to why he is no longer the host.

He took to social media microblog Twitter to address the issue, that generated a lot of conversation while the episode 1 (launch) was being held.

According to Nii Kpakpo, producers of the show decided to opt for another host.

However, he is not able to spill the bean, as regards, what prompted the decision of the producers.

Nii Kpakpo hosting date Rush
Nii Kpakpo hosting a previous season of Date Rush

Nii Kpakpo tweeted: “I have received loads of questions from every corner about me not being on #daterush. Unfortunately, this season, the producers decided to go with another host. I’ll see you guys on another platform. I love you all.”

In the mean time, neither Adesa Production Limited (APL), nor TV3 has released an official statement on why he was replaced by Giovani Caleb.

Giovani Caleb, will now be the main host of the matchmaking reality TV show, while Anita Akua Akuffo is maintained as the co-host.

Giovani Caleb host of Date Rush season 4
Anita Akua Akuffo co-host of Date Rush season 4

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

