Ogidi Brown’s OGB Records Terminates Contract with Cryme Officer

Ogidi Brown has through his OGB Music record label ended contract with artiste Cryme Officer with immediate effect.

The termination of the contract is dated 11th January 2021 and signed by the CEO Ogidi Brown.

This decision follows some actions and inactions of Cryme Officer, real name Prince Isaac Arko.

Part of the statement also reads that Cryme Officer is expected to “fulfil certain payments by the contract”.

Read the full statement released by OGB Music / Ogidi Brown below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

