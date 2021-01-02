PHOTOS from Patapaa and Girlfriend Liha Miller’s White Wedding

Patapaa has held his white wedding ceremony with German girlfriend Liha Miller.

The white wedding follows the traditional one which also took place earlier today [Saturday], January 2, 2021.

Patapaa and Liha Miller‘s nuptials is being held in the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker’s hometown Swedru.

Watch photos from the white wedding below:





Patapaa white wedding with German girlfriend Liha Miller Posted by PlugTimes.com on Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments