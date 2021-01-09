Entertainment

Winners of 35th Golden Disc Awards (Day 1)

PlugTimes.com January 9, 2021
winners 35th Golden Disc Awards 2021

The winner of the 35th Golden Disc Awards have been announced at a virtual ceremony.

The day 1 (Digital Song Division) edition saw the likes of BTS, Blackpink, IU, Changmoo, and MonstaX win in various categories.

Check winners of 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 1 below:

BEST DIGITAL SONG
Itzy – Wannabe
Oh My Girl – Nonstop
Blackpink – How You Like That
IU – Blueming
Mamamoo – HIP
Hwasa – Maria
BTS – Dynamite
Zico – Any Song
Noel – Late Night
Red Velvet – Psycho

SONG OF THE YEAR
Blueming – IU

BEST BALLAD
Lee Seung-gi

BEST R&B / HIP-HOP
Changmo

NEXT GENERATION
Loona

The Boyz

BEST TROT
Lim Young Woong

BEST SOLO ARTIST
Jessi

BEST GROUP
MonstaX

GOLDEN CHOICE
Nu’est

TREND OF THE YEAR
Zico

winners 35th Golden Disc Awards 2021

The event was hosted by Lee Seung-gi, and Park So-dam.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close