The winner of the 35th Golden Disc Awards have been announced at a virtual ceremony.

The day 1 (Digital Song Division) edition saw the likes of BTS, Blackpink, IU, Changmoo, and MonstaX win in various categories.

Check winners of 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 1 below:

BEST DIGITAL SONG

Itzy – Wannabe

Oh My Girl – Nonstop

Blackpink – How You Like That

IU – Blueming

Mamamoo – HIP

Hwasa – Maria

BTS – Dynamite

Zico – Any Song

Noel – Late Night

Red Velvet – Psycho

SONG OF THE YEAR

Blueming – IU

BEST BALLAD

Lee Seung-gi

BEST R&B / HIP-HOP

Changmo

NEXT GENERATION

Loona

The Boyz

BEST TROT

Lim Young Woong

BEST SOLO ARTIST

Jessi

BEST GROUP

MonstaX

GOLDEN CHOICE

Nu’est

TREND OF THE YEAR

Zico

The event was hosted by Lee Seung-gi, and Park So-dam.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

