Winners of 35th Golden Disc Awards (Day 1)
The winner of the 35th Golden Disc Awards have been announced at a virtual ceremony.
The day 1 (Digital Song Division) edition saw the likes of BTS, Blackpink, IU, Changmoo, and MonstaX win in various categories.
Check winners of 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 1 below:
BEST DIGITAL SONG
Itzy – Wannabe
Oh My Girl – Nonstop
Blackpink – How You Like That
IU – Blueming
Mamamoo – HIP
Hwasa – Maria
BTS – Dynamite
Zico – Any Song
Noel – Late Night
Red Velvet – Psycho
SONG OF THE YEAR
Blueming – IU
BEST BALLAD
Lee Seung-gi
BEST R&B / HIP-HOP
Changmo
NEXT GENERATION
Loona
The Boyz
BEST TROT
Lim Young Woong
BEST SOLO ARTIST
Jessi
BEST GROUP
MonstaX
GOLDEN CHOICE
Nu’est
TREND OF THE YEAR
Zico
The event was hosted by Lee Seung-gi, and Park So-dam.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
