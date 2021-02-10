Andy Dosty is a Big Old Fool – Okese 1 fires after Sacking Incident

Rapper Okese 1 has tagged radio host and DJ Andy Dosty as an old big fool.

This comes after the “Yie Yie” hitmaker was sacked from the studios of Hitz FM in Accra for running late to his interview.

According to Okese 1, he has lost respect for Andy Dosty while adding that he tried to sabotage his work.

The rapper has since revealed that he has unfollowed the Hitz 103.9 FM host.

He made this known moments after the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday morning on the station’s Daybreak Hitz show.

Okese 1 also furthered his displeasure by noting that he is very humble and respects people.

He also revealed how he created his own company in California at age 20.

Read what he said below:

If we talk about humility I know I’m very humble and I respect people .. @andydostygh I created my own company in California when I was 20… I do music for my fans and Ghana and I’m in to put in my all.. I’ve paused everything to come to your show only to find out you have connived with people to sabotage my career …. I’m blessed man can never bring me down …. OKESE1 is here to stay and it’s for life …#ONGOD🙏

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

