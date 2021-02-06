DOWNLOAD: Medikal – Undertaker Flow (prod. by DJ Krept)

Medikal drops a new song “Undertaker Flow”, a day after he released the drill song “Nyame”.

The song was produced by DJ Krept.

Download / stream “Undertaker Flow” by Medikal below [link will be available at 5pm prompt]:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

