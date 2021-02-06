Entertainment

DOWNLOAD: Medikal – Undertaker Flow (prod. by DJ Krept)

PlugTimes.com February 6, 2021
Download medikal undertaker flow song

Medikal drops a new song “Undertaker Flow”, a day after he released the drill song “Nyame”.

The song was produced by DJ Krept.

Download / stream “Undertaker Flow” by Medikal below [link will be available at 5pm prompt]:

Download medikal undertaker flow song

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close