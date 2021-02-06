DOWNLOAD: Medikal – Undertaker Flow (prod. by DJ Krept)
Medikal drops a new song “Undertaker Flow”, a day after he released the drill song “Nyame”.
The song was produced by DJ Krept.
Download / stream “Undertaker Flow” by Medikal below [link will be available at 5pm prompt]:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.