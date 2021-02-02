Joyce Blessing pens Lovely Birthday Message to Son Sikapa

Sikapa, Joyce Blessing’s first son celebrates his birthday today [Tuesday, February 2, 2021).

As a result, she has penned a very lovely message to the boy she birthed with her embattle husband.

The ‘Adam Nana’ crooner in her message thanked God for bringing him to her life.

She wrote: You keep me going and I thank God I have you, I love the little boy you are now and the man you will become. As you celebrate your birthday today may God bless you and may he shine his light on your path. Happy birthday Sikapa, blessing loves you .

Joyce Blessing has three (3) handsome sons — Sikapa is the first-born, Denali is second and Nii is the last-born.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments