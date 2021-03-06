DOWNLOAD: Jupitar – Feelings ft. Tinny, Yaa Pono (prod by Brainy Beatz)
Jupitar drops “Feelings”, a song which features Tinny and Ponobiom (Yaa Pono) which is off “The One” album.
The song was self-produced by Brainy Beatz.
Stream / download “Feelings” by Jupitar featuring Tinny and Yaa Pono below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.