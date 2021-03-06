EntertainmentMusic Plug!

DOWNLOAD: Jupitar – Feelings ft. Tinny, Yaa Pono (prod by Brainy Beatz)

PlugTimes.com March 6, 2021
download Jupitar Star Life Shatta Wale honour you Sarkodie feelings yaa pono Life Partner Samini Holy Holy Samini

Jupitar drops “Feelings”, a song which features Tinny and Ponobiom (Yaa Pono) which is off “The One” album.

The song was self-produced by Brainy Beatz.

Stream / download “Feelings” by Jupitar featuring Tinny and Yaa Pono below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close