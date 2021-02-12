Unprecedented 78.2% to 51.1% Votes Drop “Truly Reflect” on NPP’s Performance in Sekyere Kumawu — Group exposes DCE

A Nana Sarpong led, disgruntled group of Sekyere Kumawu DCE, Samuel Addai Agyekum has shot itself in the arm by exposing the DCE’s machinations to dwindle the votes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency in the December 07, 2020 General Elections.

A communique released by the leader of the group highlights how a colossal drop in votes in the 2020 elections reflects the performance of the party in the constituency.

“We want to point out also that, the votes earned by the party in Kumawu constituency truly reflect on the true performance of our government/party headed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo,” their statement reads.

The embarrassing development comes few days after the identifiable George Ofosu convened NPP supporters, sympathizers and citizens of Sekyere Kumawu to reveal the machinations of the district chief executive to drop the votes of the party from 78.1% in 2016 to 51.1% in 2020 as he made sure the independent candidate come close to the incumbent NPP member of parliament, Philip Basoah, in the race.

In a panic reaction to escape the imminent sacking of many Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for similar reasons, the group has rather deepened the wounds of the not Sekyere Kumawu resident DCE Agyekum.

Several mainstream media platforms are on the exposed embarrassing posture of the DCE who is struggling to defend himself.

Among the distasteful attitudes of the DCE are defying the intervention of party stalwart F. F. Anto and others to find an amicable solution for his disregard for his MP, abandoning the furnished DCE’s bungalow to commute from another district to the office everyday, etcetera.

It is evident on the ground that should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reappoint Mr. Agyekum as the DCE, the party’s 2024 electoral fortunes will be hard hit in the Sekyere Kumawu constituency.

Source: Osei Kuffour, Contributor

