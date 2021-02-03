Entertainment

VIDEO: Hajia Bintu warms Hearts with Powerful Gospel Song

PlugTimes.com February 3, 2021
Hajia Bintu

Ghanaian TikTok Hajia Bintu has shown that she has a very beautiful voice.

She has done so by singing a popular Ghanaian gospel music titled ‘Agya Mebo Wo Mmrane’.

According to Hajia Bintu, she had to sing because most followers commented that they want to hear her voice.

Check her out:

Hajia Bintu

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close