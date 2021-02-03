VIDEO: Hajia Bintu warms Hearts with Powerful Gospel Song

Ghanaian TikTok Hajia Bintu has shown that she has a very beautiful voice.

She has done so by singing a popular Ghanaian gospel music titled ‘Agya Mebo Wo Mmrane’.

According to Hajia Bintu, she had to sing because most followers commented that they want to hear her voice.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments