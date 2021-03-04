News

WATCH LIVE: The Final Verdict of 2020 Election Petition Hearing

PlugTimes.com March 4, 2021
You are watching the live broadcast of the Final Verdict or Judgement of the 2020 Election Petition Hearing in Ghana.

This is coming your way live from the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana in the capital Accra.

Enjoy the live streaming below:

