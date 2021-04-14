Ghanaian Musician Must Focus on Digital Promotion – Vasco The Blogger Narrates

Vasco The Blogger is a young man who started his media education and had his diploma at All Stars Media College. He offered Video Editing and Camera Handling.

He joined the CEO of Esteem Premium Business, Sillas Opare to establish the company during their time in All Stars Media College with his position as the Managing Director. The company had its studio in Accra but now relocated to Fumesua-Kumasi.

Vasco later learnt other aspects of the media thus Master of ceremony, presenting, Acting, Hosting of shows amongst others which he practices and works with KOVS TV and previously with PITCH Radio. He learnt Event planning which led to his involvement in the organization of Youth Eminence Awards Ghana and Top Entertainment Awards Ghana.

One of the fashion company did more research about Vasco The Blogger, and they seen Vasco is a kind, Respectful, Honesty and social media influential, so the company signed 2 years ambassadorial deal with Vasco The Blogger, thus is the Ugly Youth Fashion Brand Company.

He realised he could do more in the media space and ventured into Blogging, Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing. He saw that a lot of artistes in Ghana look for digital marketers outside the country for their works hence his decision to operate in that space and bridge that gab.

Vasco The Blogger uses the digital marketing to promotes works of artistes on various digital platforms like Audiomack, iTunes, Boomplay etc while his social media marketing aspect promotes movies, businesses, boosting , monitezation, Verification, etc .

His works are not only centered on Ghana but have crossed shores to other countries like Nigeria, Canada, United States of America, Germany and United Kingdom.

He also won a couple of awards from different regions in African as a blogger of the year.

I’m making sure my country peoples and those who want to become a blogger will create a positive content and making good impact of their blogging works.