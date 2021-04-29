VIDEO: I’ve Not Received Any Money from DKB; He’s Not Answering My Calls – Akuapem Poloo Cries

April 29, 2021

Embattled Ghanaian socialite Akuapem Poloo, real name Rosemond Alade Brown has called out comedian DKB for refusing to give back money due her.

It is worth noting that when Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to a 90-day jail term, the comedian took it upon himself to solicit for funds, to cater for the actress’ son.

DKB noted receipt of funds from some benevolent persons, however, according to Akuapem Poloo, she is yet to receive any money from the Angel TV presenter.

Her call comes after someone who allegedly sent GHS4,000 to DKB in that regard questioned the actress why she has not thanked her.

She added that she has also received calls from Ghanaians both home and abroad that they sent some monies.

According to her, all attempts to call DKB to query him has proved futile, since he has not returned her calls.

This is what she had to say:

