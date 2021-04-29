Nana Agradaa Destroys her Shrine; Sets it Ablaze – VIDEO

Nana Agradaa has finally set her shrine on fire, including all objects of worship.

The born-again Ghanaian fetish priestess who, now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng set them on fire on Thursday morning.

These objects of worship include the popular ‘sika gari‘ god.

This latest action by Evang. Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly Nana Agradaa comes in the wake of her desire to follow Christ now.

This took place at her residence in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

Check video sights and sound from the destruction of her shrine out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.