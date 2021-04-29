Nana Agradaa Destroys her Shrine; Sets it Ablaze – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com April 29, 2021
Nana Agradaa burn shrine fire destroy

Nana Agradaa has finally set her shrine on fire, including all objects of worship.

The born-again Ghanaian fetish priestess who, now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng set them on fire on Thursday morning.

These objects of worship include the popular sika gari god.

This latest action by Evang. Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly Nana Agradaa comes in the wake of her desire to follow Christ now.

This took place at her residence in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

Check video sights and sound from the destruction of her shrine out:

Nana Agradaa burn shrine fire destroy

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

lgbtq

“Sincerely Want To Give My Life To Christ, But I’m Gay”- Twitter User Laments

April 29, 2021

5 Ghanaians Arrested in Dubai for Trafficking Marijuana

April 22, 2021
nigerian student commits suicide

Student Allegedly Commits Suicide after a Failed Business Deal

April 22, 2021
NCA Nana AgradaaThunder TV

List of 49 TV Stations to be Shut Down by NCA for Operating Illegally

April 21, 2021
Back to top button
Close