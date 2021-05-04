4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 Nominees Announced – See Ful List

4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 Nominees/Nominations

The 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 nominees/nominations list has been released by organisers 4Syte TV.

Among the musicians who earned nominations to the 11th 4Syte TV MVAs are Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Eazzy, Gyakie and Sista Afia.

The 11th edition of the prestigious music video awards ceremony recognizes outstanding music videos across the music industry in Ghana and to a larger extent, Africa.

The 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 will reward outstanding music visuals released between 1st January and 31st December 2020.

Kuami Eugene earned the most nominations (13) at this years 4Syte TV MVAs, whereas Stonebwoy and Kidi followed with 13 and 11 nominations respectively.

Check the full list of nominees for the 4Syte TV Music Awards 2021 below:

BEST HIHOP VIDEO

Medikal – Nonsense

Joey B ft Sarkodie – Cold

Sarkodie – Gimme Way

Obibini- Get A Life

Okesse 1 – Yie Yie

Bosom Pyung – Atta Adwoa,

Kofi Jamar – Ekorso

Amerado – Best Rapper

Dead Peepol – Otanhunu

Kwesi Arthur – Live from 233

Kimilist – Kyr3

Kweku Smoke – On The Street

BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO

Sarkodie – Happy Day

Pappy Kojo – Thomas Ponpoy3yaw

Yaw Berk – Independent Lady (remix)

Keche – No Dulling

Kuami Eugene – Open Gate

Okyeame Kwame – Kpa

Kwesi Arthur – Turn On The Lights

Sefa – Magyi

Kidi – One Man

Eazzy – Duna

Zeetm – Wayo

BEST HIGHLIFE VIDEO

Sefa – Player

Gyakie – Forever

Fameye – Okomfour Kwadee

King Promise – Sisa

Kofi Jama – kyer3 Me

Kidi – One Man

Kuami Eugene – Open Gate

Sista Afia – Party

LordPaper – Asa b)ne

Stonebwoy – Sobolo

Kofi Kinaata – BTS

Killbeatz – Odo Nti

MOST POPULAR VIDEO

Medikal – La Hustle (remix)

Sarkodie – Happy Day

Keche – No Dulling

Dade Peepol – Otanhunu

Yaw Tog – Sori

Bosom Pyung – Atta Adwoa

Stonebwoy – Putuu

Darkovibes – Inna Song

Kweku Flick – Money

Kidi – Enjoyment

Kuami Eugene – Open Gate

BEST MALE VIDEO

Joey B – Cold

Fameye – Speed Up

Kuami Eugene – Turn Up

Kidi – Say Cheese

Stonebwoy – Everlasting

Okyeame Kwame – Kpa

King Promise – Sisa

Sarkodie – Happy Day

Medikal – Odo

Kwesi Arthur – Turn on the Lights

D-Black – Adjeii

Pappy Kojo – Thomas Pompoy3yaw

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Sister Deborah – Somebody

Mona4Real – Baddar

Sefa – Megye

Wendy Shay – Emergency,

Lady Jay – Fire

AK Songstress – Won

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

