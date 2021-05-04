4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 Nominees Announced – See Ful List
4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 Nominees/Nominations
The 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 nominees/nominations list has been released by organisers 4Syte TV.
Among the musicians who earned nominations to the 11th 4Syte TV MVAs are Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Eazzy, Gyakie and Sista Afia.
The 11th edition of the prestigious music video awards ceremony recognizes outstanding music videos across the music industry in Ghana and to a larger extent, Africa.
The 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 will reward outstanding music visuals released between 1st January and 31st December 2020.
Kuami Eugene earned the most nominations (13) at this years 4Syte TV MVAs, whereas Stonebwoy and Kidi followed with 13 and 11 nominations respectively.
Check the full list of nominees for the 4Syte TV Music Awards 2021 below:
BEST HIHOP VIDEO
Medikal – Nonsense
Joey B ft Sarkodie – Cold
Sarkodie – Gimme Way
Obibini- Get A Life
Okesse 1 – Yie Yie
Bosom Pyung – Atta Adwoa,
Kofi Jamar – Ekorso
Amerado – Best Rapper
Dead Peepol – Otanhunu
Kwesi Arthur – Live from 233
Kimilist – Kyr3
Kweku Smoke – On The Street
BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO
Sarkodie – Happy Day
Pappy Kojo – Thomas Ponpoy3yaw
Yaw Berk – Independent Lady (remix)
Keche – No Dulling
Kuami Eugene – Open Gate
Okyeame Kwame – Kpa
Kwesi Arthur – Turn On The Lights
Sefa – Magyi
Kidi – One Man
Eazzy – Duna
Zeetm – Wayo
BEST HIGHLIFE VIDEO
Sefa – Player
Gyakie – Forever
Fameye – Okomfour Kwadee
King Promise – Sisa
Kofi Jama – kyer3 Me
Kidi – One Man
Kuami Eugene – Open Gate
Sista Afia – Party
LordPaper – Asa b)ne
Stonebwoy – Sobolo
Kofi Kinaata – BTS
Killbeatz – Odo Nti
MOST POPULAR VIDEO
Medikal – La Hustle (remix)
Sarkodie – Happy Day
Keche – No Dulling
Dade Peepol – Otanhunu
Yaw Tog – Sori
Bosom Pyung – Atta Adwoa
Stonebwoy – Putuu
Darkovibes – Inna Song
Kweku Flick – Money
Kidi – Enjoyment
Kuami Eugene – Open Gate
BEST MALE VIDEO
Joey B – Cold
Fameye – Speed Up
Kuami Eugene – Turn Up
Kidi – Say Cheese
Stonebwoy – Everlasting
Okyeame Kwame – Kpa
King Promise – Sisa
Sarkodie – Happy Day
Medikal – Odo
Kwesi Arthur – Turn on the Lights
D-Black – Adjeii
Pappy Kojo – Thomas Pompoy3yaw
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
Sister Deborah – Somebody
Mona4Real – Baddar
Sefa – Megye
Wendy Shay – Emergency,
Lady Jay – Fire
AK Songstress – Won
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
