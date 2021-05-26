These Photos Prove Empress Nard is Your Ultimate Style Goddess

Style influencer Empress Nard continues to carve a niche for herself as one of the finest in the art.

Real name Hanardy Hawa, she always rocks it best, with respect to her great sense of style.

The US-based Ghanaian/Malian influencer Empress Nard is noted for rocking her iconic bodycon dresses and she does it flawlessly.

The curvy model loves her travels and she makes her over 318k Instagram followers have a feel of these awe-inspiring experiences.

Today, PlugTimes.com shares with its cherished viewers some of the irresistible photos from the style influencer.

These are photos of Empress Nard in a one (1) piece yellow bodycon dress.

Check Empress Nard out:











Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.