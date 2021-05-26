These Photos Prove Empress Nard is Your Ultimate Style Goddess

PlugTimes.com May 26, 2021
Empress Nard

Style influencer Empress Nard continues to carve a niche for herself as one of the finest in the art.

Real name Hanardy Hawa, she always rocks it best, with respect to her great sense of style.

The US-based Ghanaian/Malian influencer Empress Nard is noted for rocking her iconic bodycon dresses and she does it flawlessly.

The curvy model loves her travels and she makes her over 318k Instagram followers have a feel of these awe-inspiring experiences.

Today, PlugTimes.com shares with its cherished viewers some of the irresistible photos from the style influencer.

These are photos of Empress Nard in a one (1) piece yellow bodycon dress.

Check Empress Nard out:

Empress Nard
Empress Nard
Empress Nard
Empress Nard
Empress Nard

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 submission

Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 calls for Submission of Works

May 26, 2021
Lethabo Molotsi

SA influencer Lethabo Molotsi setting the Pace for Style Trends

May 25, 2021
Abeiku Santana Motion Furniture ambassador deal

Sista Afia shoots Visuals for Upcoming Song with Sarkodie and Kweku Flick

May 25, 2021
Stonebwoy Performance Anloga Junction Album 1 Year Anniversary full

WATCH: Stonebwoy’s Unsual performance at ‘Anloga Junction’ Album Virtual Concert – VIDEO

May 24, 2021
Back to top button
Close