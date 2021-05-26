Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 calls for Submission of Works

PlugTimes.com May 26, 2021
The organizers of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK on May 25 began accepting submissions ahead of the 2021 edition of the awards ceremony which is slated to take place on 9 October.

Now in its fifth year, the awards platform, organized by Alordia Promotions & West Coast UK, aims to facilitate an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange, as well as highlight and celebrate deserving Ghanaian artists living in Ghana and the UK.

The scheme says it will present awards in 33 voting and two honorary categories. For a work to be eligible, it must have been released between 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

This year, the ceremony will be held virtually after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting will be done online on the official website(link is external) or via mobile phone with shortcodes on selected mobile networks. Artists can submit their works here(link is external) and the deadline for submission is June 22, 2021.

“We wish everyone the best of luck as we are looking forward to celebrating the fifth anniversary of the biggest night of music and awards in the UK,” the organizers said.

The 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK saw Shatta Wale emerge as the biggest winner with three awards in the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Popular Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year categories. Other past winners include Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Esun, Medikal, Sarkodie, and Samini, who won the Special Recognition Award.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

