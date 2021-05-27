M.anifest, Ameyaw Debrah and Joselyn Dumas to Speak at Influencer Africa

The Influencer Africa forum will take place on Thursday, 27 May, 2021 from 1:00- 4:00pm GMT. This virtual forum will serve as a platform to engage with market leaders in Africa, vibrant influencers and global pioneers to explore the current state and future of influencer marketing on the continent. A portion of the program will film live in Accra at the Martini Studio with event hosts from WaxPrint Media.

The Influencer Africa Forum will feature one-one-one conversations with leading African influencers sharing their experiences working with brands such as recording artist M.anifest who has partnered with Martell and Absa Bank, actress/media personality Joselyn Dumas who has served as an ambassador for Jaguar, Jobberman Ghana, Ghandour Cosmetics, Samsung, and Standard Chartered Bank and celebrity journalist Ameyaw Debrah who works with many brands on his digital media platforms.

The Brand Panel will be moderated by Lagos based PR expert, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande in dialogue with representatives from Pernod Ricard (West Africa), Travelstart (Nigeria), Candi&Co, Sorbet Group (South Africa), and On Point PR (South Africa).

With a highlight on the role of technology in marketing, a segment of the program will also include presentations by tech-based influencer marketing platforms Ripple Influence and Humanz which streamline the selection, monitoring, and negotiation between influencers and brands using AI.

MEET THE SPEAKERS

M.anifest, Performing Artiste

M.anifest is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter.

GHANA

Ameyaw Debrah, CEO Ameyaw Debrah Media

Ameyaw Kissi Debrah is a freelance journalist and blogger.

GHANA

Bidemi Zakariyau Akande

Bidemi Zakariyau Akande is the founder & CEO of LSF PR, a full service public relations agency with core competencies in Corporate communications and consumer brands.

NIGERIA

Jeannette Quashie, Brand Manager at Pernod Ricard

Jeannette manages Pernod Ricard’s portfolio of brands across West Africa including Martell, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Absolut, Havana Club, and more.

GHANA – COTE D’IVOIRE- CAMEROON

Muhammida El Muhajir, Director Of Strategy WaxPrint Media

Muhammida El Muhajir leads the business development, strategy and oversees client management at WaxPrint Media, a digital marketing and public relations agency based in Accra.

GHANA – US

Therese Jones, CEO Ripple Influence

Therese Jones is the CEO of Ripple Influence a platform which uses AI to make content creators better creators while providing brands with the perfect influencers that will deliver the best ROI on campaigns.

GHANA

Nekeda Newell-Hall, Talent Executive + Chief Impact Officer, strut AGENCY

Nekeda’s 20-year career uniquely and effectively combines philanthropy and the world of sports & entertainment.

US – LOS ANGELES

Mz Orstin, DJ

Mz Orstin is a powerhouse of a DJ, that always brings infectious energy and good vibes everywhere she goes whether she’s on the 1’s and 2’s or not!

GHANA

Candice Thurston

Candice Thurston is the founder of Candi&Co and a Marketing Executive for the Sorbet Group.

SOUTH AFRICA

Rita Boateng

Rita is the Digital and Experiential Marketing Manager at WaxPrint Media

GHANA

Bukky Akomolafe, Country Manager at Travelstart

Bukky Akomolafe is the Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Africa’s largest online travel agency.

NIGERIA

Nicole Ogle

Nicole is the Head of Influencer Marketing, Strategy and Development at OnPoint PR where she helps clients such as Bombay Sapphire, TANG, Candi & Co and Unilever brands AXE, Comfort, Organics, Closeup, Skip and OMO to build meaningful relationships with content creators.

SOUTH AFRICA

Akitoye Balogun

Business Development Manager HUMANZ

NIGERIA – SOUTH AFRICA

