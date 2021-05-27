M.anifest, Ameyaw Debrah and Joselyn Dumas to Speak at Influencer Africa
The Influencer Africa forum will take place on Thursday, 27 May, 2021 from 1:00- 4:00pm GMT. This virtual forum will serve as a platform to engage with market leaders in Africa, vibrant influencers and global pioneers to explore the current state and future of influencer marketing on the continent. A portion of the program will film live in Accra at the Martini Studio with event hosts from WaxPrint Media.
The Influencer Africa Forum will feature one-one-one conversations with leading African influencers sharing their experiences working with brands such as recording artist M.anifest who has partnered with Martell and Absa Bank, actress/media personality Joselyn Dumas who has served as an ambassador for Jaguar, Jobberman Ghana, Ghandour Cosmetics, Samsung, and Standard Chartered Bank and celebrity journalist Ameyaw Debrah who works with many brands on his digital media platforms.
The Brand Panel will be moderated by Lagos based PR expert, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande in dialogue with representatives from Pernod Ricard (West Africa), Travelstart (Nigeria), Candi&Co, Sorbet Group (South Africa), and On Point PR (South Africa).
With a highlight on the role of technology in marketing, a segment of the program will also include presentations by tech-based influencer marketing platforms Ripple Influence and Humanz which streamline the selection, monitoring, and negotiation between influencers and brands using AI.
MEET THE SPEAKERS
M.anifest, Performing Artiste
M.anifest is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter.
GHANA
Ameyaw Debrah, CEO Ameyaw Debrah Media
Ameyaw Kissi Debrah is a freelance journalist and blogger.
GHANA
Bidemi Zakariyau Akande
Bidemi Zakariyau Akande is the founder & CEO of LSF PR, a full service public relations agency with core competencies in Corporate communications and consumer brands.
NIGERIA
Jeannette Quashie, Brand Manager at Pernod Ricard
Jeannette manages Pernod Ricard’s portfolio of brands across West Africa including Martell, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Absolut, Havana Club, and more.
GHANA – COTE D’IVOIRE- CAMEROON
Muhammida El Muhajir, Director Of Strategy WaxPrint Media
Muhammida El Muhajir leads the business development, strategy and oversees client management at WaxPrint Media, a digital marketing and public relations agency based in Accra.
GHANA – US
Therese Jones, CEO Ripple Influence
Therese Jones is the CEO of Ripple Influence a platform which uses AI to make content creators better creators while providing brands with the perfect influencers that will deliver the best ROI on campaigns.
GHANA
Nekeda Newell-Hall, Talent Executive + Chief Impact Officer, strut AGENCY
Nekeda’s 20-year career uniquely and effectively combines philanthropy and the world of sports & entertainment.
US – LOS ANGELES
Mz Orstin, DJ
Mz Orstin is a powerhouse of a DJ, that always brings infectious energy and good vibes everywhere she goes whether she’s on the 1’s and 2’s or not!
GHANA
Candice Thurston
Candice Thurston is the founder of Candi&Co and a Marketing Executive for the Sorbet Group.
SOUTH AFRICA
Rita Boateng
Rita is the Digital and Experiential Marketing Manager at WaxPrint Media
GHANA
Bukky Akomolafe, Country Manager at Travelstart
Bukky Akomolafe is the Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Africa’s largest online travel agency.
NIGERIA
Nicole Ogle
Nicole is the Head of Influencer Marketing, Strategy and Development at OnPoint PR where she helps clients such as Bombay Sapphire, TANG, Candi & Co and Unilever brands AXE, Comfort, Organics, Closeup, Skip and OMO to build meaningful relationships with content creators.
SOUTH AFRICA
Akitoye Balogun
Business Development Manager HUMANZ
NIGERIA – SOUTH AFRICA
