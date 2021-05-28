Abena Korkor: It Was a Fling with Giovani Caleb; I Didn’t Know he was a Married Man
Nana Abena Korkor Addo replies Giovani Caleb over her alleged affair with her former colleague at TV3 Ghana.
The social activist reveals the host of Date Rush should have ignored a question about her, when quizzed by Delay several weeks ago.
According to her, Giovani lied about whatever she said about her on the show.
“Seriously, I didn’t even want him to bring it out. I don’t know his intention by lying. What I had with him is nothing to write about and it wasn’t even like dating.”
She added that “it was just a fling and I didn’t even know he was a married man.”
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
