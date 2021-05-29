Winners of 4Syte TV Music Video Awards (MVAs) 2021 – See Full List
4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 Winners
The winners of 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 have been announced in Accra on Friday night.
Among the 4Syte TV MVAs 2021 winners are Medikal, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and Adina.
Shatta Wale grabbed the honorary ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ whereas Stonebwoy won the ‘Overall Best Video’ for ‘Everlasting’.
The 2021 edition of the annual 4Syte TV MVAs saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kelvyn Boy, Kweku Smoke, and more.
Check below the full list of nominees and winners.
Best Hip Hop Video
‘On the Street’ by Kweku Smoke
Best Hiplife Video
‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo
Best Highlife Video
‘ Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene
Best Reggae/Dancehall Video
‘Killy Killy Remix’ by Larusso ft. Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur
Most Popular Video
‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft. Joey B
Best Male Video
‘Sisa’ by King Promise
Best Female Video
‘Why’ by Adina
Best Storyline
‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene
Best Photography Video
‘Adunlei’ by Abeana
Big Tune
‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi
Best Collaboration Video
‘ Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Best Special Effect Video
‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy
Best Choreography Video
‘Fire’ by Lady Jay
Best Edited Video
‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene
Best Directed Video
‘ Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame
Best Group
Keche – No Dulling
New Lords
Nanky
Best Discovery
Yaw Tog
Most Influential Artist
Medikal
Overall Best Video
‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy
Best African Act
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Life Time Achievement Award
Shatta Wale
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
