Winners of 4Syte TV Music Video Awards (MVAs) 2021 – See Full List

4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 Winners

The winners of 4Syte TV Music Video Awards 2021 have been announced in Accra on Friday night.

Among the 4Syte TV MVAs 2021 winners are Medikal, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and Adina.

Shatta Wale grabbed the honorary ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ whereas Stonebwoy won the ‘Overall Best Video’ for ‘Everlasting’.

The 2021 edition of the annual 4Syte TV MVAs saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kelvyn Boy, Kweku Smoke, and more.

Check below the full list of nominees and winners.

Best Hip Hop Video

‘On the Street’ by Kweku Smoke

Best Hiplife Video

‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo

Best Highlife Video

‘ Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

Best Reggae/Dancehall Video

‘Killy Killy Remix’ by Larusso ft. Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur

Most Popular Video

‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft. Joey B

Best Male Video

‘Sisa’ by King Promise

Best Female Video

‘Why’ by Adina

Best Storyline

‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

Best Photography Video

‘Adunlei’ by Abeana

Big Tune

‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi

Best Collaboration Video

‘ Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Best Special Effect Video

‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy

Best Choreography Video

‘Fire’ by Lady Jay

Best Edited Video

‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

Best Directed Video

‘ Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame

Best Group

Keche – No Dulling

New Lords

Nanky

Best Discovery

Yaw Tog

Most Influential Artist

Medikal

Overall Best Video

‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy

Best African Act

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Life Time Achievement Award

Shatta Wale

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

