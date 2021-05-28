MUSIC: Wendy Shay – Champions League ft. Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP (prod by MOG)
Download Wendy Shay “Champions League” Song
Wendy Shay drops “Champions League”, a song which is off her “Shayning Star” album.
This masterpiece features Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi and Quamina MP.
It is produced by MOG Beatz for the Rufftown Records act.
Stream / download “Champions League” song by Wendy Shay below:
