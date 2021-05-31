Sergio Aguero completes Move to Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has signed for Barcelona La Liga side Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City.

He will officially join the Catalans when his contract with the Cityzens expires on June 2021.

The 32-year-old’s move to Barcelona will keep him at the club till the 2022/23 season and his buy out clause is set at 100 million euros, the club has stated..

Sergio Aguero played his last competitive game for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea FC.

He completed a medical examination at the Camp Nou facility on Monday morning.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

