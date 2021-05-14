The Arrest of Adu Safowaah – FULL STORY

Regina Adu Safowaah was arrested on Thursday evening after dragging a businessman Christian Nyamador into her social media banter with Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah.

Adu Safowaah who reveals the businessman is Afia Schwar‘s ex-boyfriend described him as someone who has contracted the deadly HIV/AIDS, an utterance which triggered her arrest.

According to the owner of Aketesia Group, during the social media banter, the man called to inform her that he is coming to his house, which she agreed.

Upon arrival, they spoke for a while as Chris asked that she should go escort him to his car because his car parked outside.



When they stepped out, she saw a blue car driving towards them and when the occupants alighted, she was informed that she is needed at the Tema Regional Police Command for questioning.

When asked why, she was told she was reported by the businessman Chris, Adu Safowaah has narrated.

According to the TV host, she was taken to the police station where she was detained and her phone was taken away from her until about 9.00pm.

Brawl with Afia Schwarzenegger

A video of Afia Schwarzenegger and Adu Safowaah has popped up from the police cells and the two are seen engaging in a squabble.

This comes after the complainant together with Ghanaian comedienne, and blogger Ghhyper arrived at the police station to speak to her.

According to Adu Safowaah, she gave Afia Schwarzenegger a knock during the altercation.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

