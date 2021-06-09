Ghanaian Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios weeps after Recounting How She was Drugged and R@ped for 2 Days

Ghanaian lesbian Elladeevah Ellios has bemoaned how she was drugged, and r@ped for two (2) days, continuously.

Also known as DJ Elladeevah, she notes that the unfortunate incident was also recorded by her attackers [currently unknown].

A little information has been revealed by her, however, sources available to PlugTimes.com reveal the incident took place at a location around Cantonments, in Accra-Ghana.

Using her, Facebook account, she raised an alarm and called for help while adding that she may have to end her life.

PlugTimes.com sources adds that she is currently at the Police Hospital in Cantonments and she is recuperating.

She wrote “I was recorded, drugged and r@ped for 2 good days!! Current location Cantonment police hospital. I need all the support I can get. My life has come to an end, I want to die”

Elladeevah Ellios‘ alleged drugging, and r@ping incident comes in the wake of heightened protest against the activities of le$bians in Ghana.

Source: PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.