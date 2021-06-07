I Did the Live HIV Test to Vindicate My Children – Joyce Dzidzor

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah states that the live HIV test she engineered last week was held on the premise of clearing her two (2) children of all suspicions.

The former AIDS Ambassador says it was important to vindicate her children following the barrage of stigmatizations they have had to endure over the years.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah returned to Ghana from Germany and held in camera, a live HIV test of her kids as well as herself.

The test of the three (3) was read live — her children were negative, whereas she registered a positive reaction.

Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii in an exclusive interview on Angel FM‘s ‘Anopa Bofoo’, she noted that her daughter was recent sent back home when she was sent to school.

She noted that “I want to rest in peace — die in clean will because my children may be stigmatized years to come.”

Joyce Dzidzor who broke down in tears during the interview made statements which felt like the live test was more of a suicide note.

