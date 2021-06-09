INTERESTING! Kwesi Arthur reveals When He Broke His Virginity

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has done the Lord’s work — absolutely, what most celebrities are afraid to hit on.

The ‘Coachella‘ singer has revealed the age he broke his virginity and it may interest you to know when he did that.

According to him, although he can’t recall the exact age, it was around, when he hit 20 years.

Kwesi Arthur was answering the ’30 Questions’ on the drive time show of Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM on Wednesday, hosted by Mr Handsome (sit-in host for Quophi Okyeame).

He was however silent on the person he engaged in the act with — probably he assumed a bit diplomatic role as a result of his family background.

In a related development Kwesi Arthur also mentioned Drake as the musician who inspired him.

