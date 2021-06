Japan’s U24 side scores 6 goals past Ghana’s U23 9Black Meteors in a friendly match played on Saturday.

Check out the full goals and highlights for the 90 minutes game.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.