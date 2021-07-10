10 Times Hajia Bintu proved Bodycon Dresses are Here to Stay – SEE PHOTOS

Hajia Bintu is arguably the ‘Queen of Bodycon Dress Slays” in Ghana, and the Ghanaian does so sublimely.

The curvaceous brand influencer is noted for rocking bodycon dress, which brings out her perfect hourglass figure.

Hajia Bintu has in recent times, proved that bodycon dresses, of all colours and sizes are here to stay.

READ ALSO: Salma Mumin apologizes to Moesha Boduong over Leaked Audio

She continually inspires many of her confreres in this regard and she is not stopping her style.

Today, PlugTimes.com publishes some ten (10) photos of Hajia Bintu which proves bodycon dresses are here to stay.

VIDEO: “She-Devil” Yaa Jackson Sends Tongues Wagging as She Takes a Milk Bath

Check her out:





















⦿

