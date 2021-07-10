10 Times Hajia Bintu proved Bodycon Dresses are Here to Stay – SEE PHOTOS

July 30, 2021
Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu is arguably the ‘Queen of Bodycon Dress Slays” in Ghana, and the Ghanaian does so sublimely.

The curvaceous brand influencer is noted for rocking bodycon dress, which brings out her perfect hourglass figure.

Hajia Bintu has in recent times, proved that bodycon dresses, of all colours and sizes are here to stay.

She continually inspires many of her confreres in this regard and she is not stopping her style.

Today, PlugTimes.com publishes some ten (10) photos of Hajia Bintu which proves bodycon dresses are here to stay.

Check her out:









Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

