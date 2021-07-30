Salma Mumin apologizes to Moesha Boduong over Leaked Audio

Salma Mumin has apologized to Moesha Boduong over her leaked audio [a phone conversation] with her [Moesha] PA identified as Nelson.

The Ghanaian actress Salma reveals she recorded the conversation together with Elikem Kumordzie, however, she does not know how it got leaked.

In the leaked audio, Nelson is heard making wild allegations about his former madam Moesha.

WATCH: Angel Obinim Breaks Down ‘Second Sermon’ Song by Black Sherif

Both Salma Mumin and Moesha Boduong have not been in good terms for some time now.

According to her, she had the recorded voice call on her phone since 12th July.

She adds that her only intention was just to keep it and if Nelson goes elsewhere to say something different, there will be an evidence.

READ ALSO: Meet the People that Offer Sex For Visitors and Bath Without Water – The Himba Tribe

Notwithstanding all these mishaps, Salma has rendered an apology to Moesha Boduong for what happened.

“I apologise to Moesha for what has happened. It was not my intension and if it was, may I never succeed in my entire life. This is not something that I will wish for her,” Salma Mumin said.

Salma also wished Moesha well and hopes she recovers from her current situation soon.

⦿

